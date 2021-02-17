Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Broken Internet Cable, Personal Data Protection Decree and First Vaccine Doses

Morning Stories: Broken Internet Cable, Personal Data Protection Decree and First Vaccine Doses

Details
Wednesday, 17 February 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Saigon

- Returnees to HCMC after Tet must make health declarations [Saigon Times]

- HCM City: Consumer prices see slight rise after Tet holiday [Nhan Dan]

Vietnam

- Hanoi closes sidewalk eateries, cafés to curb COVID-19 spread [Vietnam Net]

- Opening of schools delayed countrywide, HCMC switches to online learning [SGGP]

- Banks stocks set for strong growth in 2021 [Hanoi Times]

- Broken fiber-optic cable affecting Vietnam’s Internet faces extended maintenance [Tuoi Tre]

- Hapaco eyes investment in 4-trillion-VND wind power project [Vietnam Plus]

- Stick with AstraZeneca vaccine despite South Africa variant, Vietnam advised [VnExpress]

- Shares to go up after Lunar New Year [Vietnam News]

- Draft Decree on Personal Data Protection Issued for Public Consultation [Lexology]

- Updated draft regulations that affect e-commerce platforms [Global Compliance News]

- 1.5 million workers do not return home for Tet [DTI News]

- Vietnam set to receive five million COVID-19 vaccine doses in February [VoV]

Other

- India's dramatic fall in COVID-19 cases leaves experts stumped [Channel News Asia]

- South Korea warns against lax distancing as daily Covid-19 count hits one-month high [Straits Times]

- Twitter star to Covid-19 vaccine czar: Japan's Taro Kono's moment in the spotlight [Asia One]

- India joins Iran-Russia joint navy drill; China also to take part [Aljazeera]

- British man admits he defied Singapore Covid rules to visit fiancee [The Guardian]

