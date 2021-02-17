Morning Stories: Broken Internet Cable, Personal Data Protection Decree and First Vaccine Doses

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Returnees to HCMC after Tet must make health declarations [Saigon Times]

- HCM City: Consumer prices see slight rise after Tet holiday [Nhan Dan]

Vietnam

- Hanoi closes sidewalk eateries, cafés to curb COVID-19 spread [Vietnam Net]

- Opening of schools delayed countrywide, HCMC switches to online learning [SGGP]

- Banks stocks set for strong growth in 2021 [Hanoi Times]

- Broken fiber-optic cable affecting Vietnam’s Internet faces extended maintenance [Tuoi Tre]

- Hapaco eyes investment in 4-trillion-VND wind power project [Vietnam Plus]

- Stick with AstraZeneca vaccine despite South Africa variant, Vietnam advised [VnExpress]

- Shares to go up after Lunar New Year [Vietnam News]

- Draft Decree on Personal Data Protection Issued for Public Consultation [Lexology]

- Updated draft regulations that affect e-commerce platforms [Global Compliance News]

- 1.5 million workers do not return home for Tet [DTI News]

- Vietnam set to receive five million COVID-19 vaccine doses in February [VoV]

Other

- India's dramatic fall in COVID-19 cases leaves experts stumped [Channel News Asia]

- South Korea warns against lax distancing as daily Covid-19 count hits one-month high [Straits Times]

- Twitter star to Covid-19 vaccine czar: Japan's Taro Kono's moment in the spotlight [Asia One]

- India joins Iran-Russia joint navy drill; China also to take part [Aljazeera]

- British man admits he defied Singapore Covid rules to visit fiancee [The Guardian]

