Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: HCMC Closes 'Non-Essential' Businesses, Da Lat Traffic Lights and Carbon Credits

Morning Stories: HCMC Closes 'Non-Essential' Businesses, Da Lat Traffic Lights and Carbon Credits

Details
Tuesday, 09 February 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- "Facemask bus" comes into operation in HCMC [SGGP]

- HCMC closes 'non-essential' businesses after Covid-19 surge [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Remains of Vietnamese soldiers found in Laos [DTI News]

- Vietnam leaps on carbon credit craze [VIR]

- Hai Phong grants investment approval to LG Display’s project [Nhan Dan]

- After two decades of free-for-all traffic, Da Lat City considers traffic light system [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam considers building energy storage system [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam produces face masks for US Marine Corps [Hanoi Times

- Apple returns to 4th place in Vietnam smartphone market [VnExpress]

Other

- Data privacy concerns over Thailand's COVID-19 contact tracing app amid new wave of cases [Channel News Asia]

- Biden foresees 'extreme competition' with China, not 'conflict' [Straits Times]

- Asian king vulture in Thailand lays an egg for the first time in 25 years [Asia One]

- North Korea nuclear power plant plans rock politics in the South [Nikkei]

- Hyundai, Kia say Apple car deal is off, puncturing investor dream [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 701 Vietnamese Travelers Abandoned in Thailand

Here's what's making news around Vietnam this morning: - Prostitution ring targeting foreigners busted in Vietnam metro [Thanh Nien] - Gold Premiums in Vietnam Hit $217 Over Spot In Heavy Demand [Go...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved