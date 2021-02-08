Weekend Stories: Fireworks Canceled, Massive Solar Project and 1bn New Trees

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Ho Chi Minh City, southern provinces cancel Lunar New Year firework displays due to COVID-19 [Tuoi Tre]

- HCMC conducts tracing, zoning, disinfection of Tan Son Nhat Airport [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Pork imports surge 382 percent [VnExpress]

- Da Nang: COVID-19 patient turns critical, relies on ECMO [VoV]

- Việt Nam tops 2,000 COVID-19 cases [Vietnam News]

- Project set to grow at least 1 billion trees in Vietnam over five years [Vietnam Plus]

- Quang Tri: Wind power projects worth over 250 million USD given go-ahead [VIR]

- Recall of obsolete motorbikes at a standstill [Vietnam Net]

- Half of Japan firms in Vietnam, India plan to boost operations: survey [Mainichi]

- Samsung Galaxy M12 launched in Vietnam [Notebook Check]

Other

- Nine dead, 140 missing in India after broken Himalayan glacier triggers river torrent disaster [Channel News Asia]

- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes southern Philippines [Asia One]

- China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants [Reuters]

- Pandemic accelerates Japanese companies' embrace of robots [Nikkei]

- India plans virtual universities to drive up higher education enrolment rates [Straits Times]

Video of the Day: