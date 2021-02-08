Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Weekend Stories: Fireworks Canceled, Massive Solar Project and 1bn New Trees

Weekend Stories: Fireworks Canceled, Massive Solar Project and 1bn New Trees

Details
Monday, 08 February 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Ho Chi Minh City, southern provinces cancel Lunar New Year firework displays due to COVID-19 [Tuoi Tre]

- HCMC conducts tracing, zoning, disinfection of Tan Son Nhat Airport [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Pork imports surge 382 percent [VnExpress]

- Da Nang: COVID-19 patient turns critical, relies on ECMO [VoV]

- Việt Nam tops 2,000 COVID-19 cases [Vietnam News]

- Project set to grow at least 1 billion trees in Vietnam over five years [Vietnam Plus]

- Quang Tri: Wind power projects worth over 250 million USD given go-ahead [VIR]

- Recall of obsolete motorbikes at a standstill [Vietnam Net]

- Half of Japan firms in Vietnam, India plan to boost operations: survey [Mainichi]

- Samsung Galaxy M12 launched in Vietnam [Notebook Check]

Other

- Nine dead, 140 missing in India after broken Himalayan glacier triggers river torrent disaster [Channel News Asia]

- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes southern Philippines [Asia One]

- China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants [Reuters]

- Pandemic accelerates Japanese companies' embrace of robots [Nikkei]

- India plans virtual universities to drive up higher education enrolment rates [Straits Times]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 701 Vietnamese Travelers Abandoned in Thailand

Here's what's making news around Vietnam this morning: - Prostitution ring targeting foreigners busted in Vietnam metro [Thanh Nien] - Gold Premiums in Vietnam Hit $217 Over Spot In Heavy Demand [Go...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved