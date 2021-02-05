Morning Stories: Thu Duc City Online, Long Thanh Compensation and HCMC Covid Testing

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC tests thousands in Covid-19 precautionary measure [VnExpress]

- Remittances to HCM City hit US$6.1 billion in 2020 [DTI News]

- Thu Duc City comes into normal operation [SGGP]

- US firms eye expanding investment in HCM City [Nhan Dan]

Vietnam

- Three firms approved to invest in VND5,000-billion eco-tourism site in Binh Dinh [Saigon Times]

- More than $217 million compensated to locals in Long Thành airport project site [Vietnam News]

- Bia hoi venues are almost empty in the city [Hanoi Times]

- Southern Vietnamese province advises internal migrant workers against returning home for Tet celebration [Tuoi Tre]

- Hanoi residents ignore virus warnings despite fresh outbreak [VoV]

- Hanoi: Fines of VND1-3 million imposed for not wearing facemasks in public places [Vietnam Net]

Other

- Rihanna tweet on farmer protests gets India incensed [Channel News Asia]

- Over 300 million Indians may have Covid-19: Government study [Asia One]

- Tokyo Olympics chief Mori declines to resign over sexist remarks [Nikkei]

- Myanmar junta blocks Facebook as opposition grows to coup [Reuters]

Video of the Day: