Morning Stories: Personal Data Fines, Tax Delays and Bridge Blocked for Photoshooting

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Remittances to HCM City hit all-time high in 2020: US$6.1 billion [Vietnam Net]

Vietnam

- $3,400 fine suggested for illegal disclosure of personal data in Vietnam [VnExpress]

- Medical workers in HCMC sent to Hai Duong to help fight Covid-19 [SGGP]

- Many Hanoi street food stalls, coffee shops remain open despite ban [DTI News]

- In Vietnam, scores of people block new bridge to take photos [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam finance ministry to delay tax payment worth US$5 billion [Hanoi Times]

- Airlines asked to refuse violators of pandemic control regulations [Nhan Dan]

- 109 killed on roads in seven days of Tết holiday [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam urgently imports 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine [VoV]

- Bamboo Airways provides free transport of medical equipment to Hai Duong [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Malaysian court orders graft trial of wife of ex-PM Najib to proceed [Channel News Asia]

- Thailand's edible insects make leap into global market [Asia One]

- Taiwan suggests China to blame after deal for 5m Covid vaccine doses is put on hold [The Guardian]

- Huawei to more than halve smartphone output in 2021 [Nikkei]

Video of the Day: