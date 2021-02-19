Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Personal Data Fines, Tax Delays and Bridge Blocked for Photoshooting

Morning Stories: Personal Data Fines, Tax Delays and Bridge Blocked for Photoshooting

Details
Friday, 19 February 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Saigon

- Remittances to HCM City hit all-time high in 2020: US$6.1 billion [Vietnam Net]

Vietnam

- $3,400 fine suggested for illegal disclosure of personal data in Vietnam [VnExpress]

- Medical workers in HCMC sent to Hai Duong to help fight Covid-19 [SGGP]

- Many Hanoi street food stalls, coffee shops remain open despite ban [DTI News]

- In Vietnam, scores of people block new bridge to take photos [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam finance ministry to delay tax payment worth US$5 billion [Hanoi Times]

- Airlines asked to refuse violators of pandemic control regulations [Nhan Dan]

- 109 killed on roads in seven days of Tết holiday [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam urgently imports 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine [VoV]

- Bamboo Airways provides free transport of medical equipment to Hai Duong [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Malaysian court orders graft trial of wife of ex-PM Najib to proceed [Channel News Asia]

- Thailand's edible insects make leap into global market [Asia One]

- Taiwan suggests China to blame after deal for 5m Covid vaccine doses is put on hold [The Guardian]

- Huawei to more than halve smartphone output in 2021 [Nikkei]

Video of the Day:

 

