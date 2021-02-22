Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Weekend Stories: Property Market Recovering, Street Art Festival and Renewable Energy

Weekend Stories: Property Market Recovering, Street Art Festival and Renewable Energy

Details
Monday, 22 February 2021.
Written by Brian Letwin

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC wants to take back land along new road projects [SGGP]

Vietnam

- 32 km wartime tunnel in central Vietnam now a tourist attraction [VnExpress]

- Domestic property market sees recovery: ministry [DTI News]

- Over 80% of cases in Vietnam’s current coronavirus wave are asymptomatic: ministry [Tuoi Tre]

- Country’s first-ever Street Art Festival to be held in HCMC in April [SGGP]

- Drug market forecast to grow by 15 per cent in 2021 [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam among top three leading nations in renewable energy shift in Asia Pacific [Nhan Dan]

- Van Don International Airport to remain closed until March [VIR]

- Hanoi tax revenue from e-commerce surges by five times [Hanoi Times]

Other

- Malaysia to start COVID-19 vaccination drive early as first doses arrive [Channel News Asia]

- China calls for reset in Sino-US relations with Biden administration [Straits Times]

- Controversial art dealer's daughter will return over 100 antiquities to Cambodia [CNN]

- Taiwan confirms 3 cases of Brazil Covid-19 variant [Asia One].

- Japan grounds 32 JAL and ANA jets after Boeing engine fire [Nikkei]

Video of the Day:

 

