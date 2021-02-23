Saigoneer

Morning Stories: Electric Busses for Hanoi, Public Beach and Steady Growth Prospects

Morning Stories: Electric Busses for Hanoi, Public Beach and Steady Growth Prospects

Tuesday, 23 February 2021.
Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Vietnam

- Vietnam ships over US$50 billion handsets, handset components in 2020 [Digitimes]

- Capital “rescues” unsellable produce from pandemic-stricken province [SGGP]

- Vietnam growth prospects endure despite new Covid-19 outbreak: Fitch Ratings [VnExpress]

- Vietnam's aims to have 150 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine [Vietnam Net]

- Nearly 35,000 returnees from Covid-19 regions to Hanoi tested negative for coronavirus [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam to host Davis Cup events [Vietnam Net]

- Hospital staff in Haiphong tests positive for Covid-19 [DTI News]

- Third train of Hanoi metro line arrives in Vietnam [VoV]

- Hanoi to operate 10 electric bus routes in Q2 [Saigon Times]

- Authorities reclaim leased Nha Trang sea area for public beach project [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Philippines approves Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine but not for health workers [Channel News Asia]

- Myanmar gripped by strike as anti-coup protests build [Straits Times]

- Not cricket: religious divide threatens a last bastion of secular India [The Guardian]

- Indonesia's mining giants race to adapt as investors cool on coal [Nikkei]

