Morning Stories: Electric Busses for Hanoi, Public Beach and Steady Growth Prospects

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Vietnam ships over US$50 billion handsets, handset components in 2020 [Digitimes]

- Capital “rescues” unsellable produce from pandemic-stricken province [SGGP]

- Vietnam growth prospects endure despite new Covid-19 outbreak: Fitch Ratings [VnExpress]

- Vietnam's aims to have 150 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine [Vietnam Net]

- Nearly 35,000 returnees from Covid-19 regions to Hanoi tested negative for coronavirus [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam to host Davis Cup events [Vietnam Net]

- Hospital staff in Haiphong tests positive for Covid-19 [DTI News]

- Third train of Hanoi metro line arrives in Vietnam [VoV]

- Hanoi to operate 10 electric bus routes in Q2 [Saigon Times]

- Authorities reclaim leased Nha Trang sea area for public beach project [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Philippines approves Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine but not for health workers [Channel News Asia]

- Myanmar gripped by strike as anti-coup protests build [Straits Times]

- Not cricket: religious divide threatens a last bastion of secular India [The Guardian]

- Indonesia's mining giants race to adapt as investors cool on coal [Nikkei]

Video of the Day: