Morning Stories: Metro Line No. 5, Hanoi Schools to Reopen and Trade Surplus

Wednesday, 24 February 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCM City UV index at alarming levels [DTI News]

- HCMC begins random Covid-19 tests in restaurants [VnExpress]

- HCMC to pilot bus priority lane [SGGP]

- HCMC: Korean bank proposes investment study for Metro Line No. 5 [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Container ship crashes into Phuoc Khanh bridge construction site [Saigon Times]

- Teacher in northern Vietnam fined for false health declaration [Tuoi Tre]

- La Gan wind power project to benefit over 7 million households [Vietnam Plus]

- Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter close due to COVID-19 fight [VoV]

- Hanoi students may return to school from next week [Hanoi Times]

- Hải Phòng to apply social distancing in COVID-19 hit areas [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam records trade surplus of US$2.76 billion [Nhan Dan]

Other

- Fukushima nuclear plant seismometers were broken, says operator [Channel News Asia]

- Hong Kong must be ruled by patriots, says top China official on HK affairs [Straits Times]

- Thailand's first group of tourists arrives in Phuket [Asia One]

- HSBC plans bigger Asian investment as it beats earnings estimates [Nikkei]

Video of the Day:

 

