Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: HCMC Lockdowns Lifted, Bus Explosion and VinBrain

Morning Stories: HCMC Lockdowns Lifted, Bus Explosion and VinBrain

Details
Thursday, 25 February 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Bus goes up in flames in HCMC [VnExpress]

- Lockdowns in all 33 areas in HCMC lifted [Saigon Times]

- HCMC changes yellow license plates for over 31,000 business vehicles [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Japanese man died carrying new coronavirus variant [DTI News]

- More than 50% of workers optimistic about Vietnam’s economic prospects [Hanoi Times]

- Going digital: Vietnamese pagodas receive offerings via e-wallet on trial basis [Tuoi Tre]

- Da Nang grants licences to six investment projects [VIR]

- Vietnam moves towards free COVID-19 vaccinations [VoV]

- VinBrain reaches final round of global competition "COVID-19 Pandemic Response Challenge" [Vietnam News]

- Users object to Zalo’s use of their images and personal data [Vietnam Net]

- Students in 52 provinces, cities come back to school [Nhan Dan]

- Adjustments to Tan Son Nhat airport planning greenlighted [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Elections can be held in Malaysia when half of population is vaccinated against COVID-19 [Channel News Asia]

- Uproar in Nepal over proposed law to restrict women travelling to Gulf nations, Africa [Straits Times]

- Japan's overall mortality rate falls for first time in 11 years [Asia One]

- Malaysia deports 1,086 Myanmar nationals despite court order [Aljazeera]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 701 Vietnamese Travelers Abandoned in Thailand

Here's what's making news around Vietnam this morning: - Prostitution ring targeting foreigners busted in Vietnam metro [Thanh Nien] - Gold Premiums in Vietnam Hit $217 Over Spot In Heavy Demand [Go...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved