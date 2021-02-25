Morning Stories: HCMC Lockdowns Lifted, Bus Explosion and VinBrain

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Bus goes up in flames in HCMC [VnExpress]

- Lockdowns in all 33 areas in HCMC lifted [Saigon Times]

- HCMC changes yellow license plates for over 31,000 business vehicles [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Japanese man died carrying new coronavirus variant [DTI News]

- More than 50% of workers optimistic about Vietnam’s economic prospects [Hanoi Times]

- Going digital: Vietnamese pagodas receive offerings via e-wallet on trial basis [Tuoi Tre]

- Da Nang grants licences to six investment projects [VIR]

- Vietnam moves towards free COVID-19 vaccinations [VoV]

- VinBrain reaches final round of global competition "COVID-19 Pandemic Response Challenge" [Vietnam News]

- Users object to Zalo’s use of their images and personal data [Vietnam Net]

- Students in 52 provinces, cities come back to school [Nhan Dan]

- Adjustments to Tan Son Nhat airport planning greenlighted [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Elections can be held in Malaysia when half of population is vaccinated against COVID-19 [Channel News Asia]

- Uproar in Nepal over proposed law to restrict women travelling to Gulf nations, Africa [Straits Times]

- Japan's overall mortality rate falls for first time in 11 years [Asia One]

- Malaysia deports 1,086 Myanmar nationals despite court order [Aljazeera]

Video of the Day: