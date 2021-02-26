Morning Stories: Tiny Houses Axed, VN to Lead SE Asia in Growth and Stock Market Overload

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCM City vows to get rid of oddly shaped tiny houses [Vietnam News]

Vietnam

- 80% of Vietnamese Covid-19 patients see quick recovery [DTI News]

- Low-cost apartment prices escalate, unaffordable for low-income earners [Vietnam Net]

- Massive boats dredge sand, threaten erosion on rivers in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta [Tuoi Tre]

- Remaining six shipments of Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in Vietnam by early 2022 [Saigon Times]

- Traveloka to launch financial services in Vietnam, Thailand [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam will be Southeast Asian growth leader in 2021 [VoV]

- Growing concern over overload on Vietnam stock market [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam Airlines to invest $430 mln to offer ground services at Long Thanh airport [VnExpress]

Other

- China target to allow air pollution to rise slightly in 2021 [Channel News Asia]

- Over 500,000 Malaysians register on first day of Covid-19 vaccination campaign [Straits Times]

- Thailand says nears vaccine passport, hopes to welcome tourists in third quarter [Asia One]

- Trump offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One following Vietnam summit, source says [CNN]

- Number of Hong Kong residents moving to Taiwan nearly doubles in 2020 [The Guardian]

- Thai Airways posts worst-ever $4.7bn net loss due to pandemic [Nikkei]

- India and Pakistan agree to stop cross-border firing in Kashmir [Reuters]

Video of the Day: