Weekend Stories: $5,000 per capita GDP by 2025, Girl Survives 12 Story Fall and 100 Bridges for Hai Phong

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Ho Chi Minh City files another proposal for public minibus system after 2020 blunder [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Hai Phong plans 100 new bridges in infrastructure upgrade [VnExpress]

- Little girl survives fall from 12th-floor balcony in Hanoi [DTI News]

- Vietnam Nov coffee exports down 37.5% y/y, rice up 6.8% [Reuters]

- Tan Son Nhat airport to serve 50 million passengers a year by 2030 [Vietnam Plus]

- Nearly 19,000 hectares of public land encroached on [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam aims for GDP per capita of $5,000 by 2025, developed country status by 2045: 13th Party Congress's Resolution [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam sees breakthroughs in trade with the UK [Nhan Dan]

- Van Don Int’l Airport reopens from March 3 [Hanoi Times]

- Việt Nam needs more than $128 billion to develop electricity in the next nine years [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam to license two more COVID-19 vaccines [VoV]

- Mitsubishi pulls out of Vinh Tan 3 coal project in Vietnam - sources [Energy World]

- Airlines make it difficult for lockdown refund cases [SGGP]

Other

- At least 18 dead, says UN human rights office, as Myanmar police crack down on protests for the second day [Channel News Asia]

- Philippines kicks off vaccination drive with first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine from China [Straits Times]

- Japan women's minister opposes plan to allow keeping of birth names [The Guardian]

Video of the Day: