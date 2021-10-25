Saigoneer Podcast: The Demise of the Saigon Tax Center; Old v. New Photos of Vietnam

It's time for the second season of the podcast!

After a two-month break, we're back with a reformatted version of the Saigoneer Podcast, meaning new segments and a revised structure. This episode begins, as all future episodes will, with Bánh Mì Banter (2:21).

We then move into our first "That Time We..." segment (15:05), which covers a Vietnamese historical event or figure related to the week an episode is released. Today, we cover the history and ultimate demise of a Nguyen Hue Street landmark, the Saigon Tax Center, which was torn down five years ago.

Finally, we play a game of "This or That" (40:03) by debating whether we prefer old film photos of Vietnam, or new digital pictures of the country, as well as what these images say about the people who made them.

Listen to the episode below, or subscribe via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your preferred podcast platform.

Let us know what you think of the new format, and have a great week!

Links from the episode:

[Photos] Inside the Back-Breaking Mining Operations of Bac Kan Under French Rule

The Saigon Tax Trade Center Mosaic Staircase: A Forgotten Moroccan Masterpiece

