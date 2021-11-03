Saigoneer

Saigoneer Podcast: The Value of Bike Baskets; Should Saigon Go Under- or Above-Ground?

Wednesday, 03 November 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Top image by Lê Quan Thuận.

A new Saigoneer Podcast episode is out now!

Today, we begin with Bánh Mì Banter (1:17), which includes a mea culpa from Paul regarding a particularly egregious food take he shared in a recent Saigoneer article.

Then (10:07), we launch into our first 'We Rate Stuff' segment. How do we rate bicycle baskets under our rather arbitrary system?

Finally (27:14), it's time for another round of 'This or That,' with an environmental theme: to protect itself from the inevitability of future sea-level rise, should Saigon build underground, or up into the air?

Listen to this episode below, or subscribe via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your preferred podcast platform. 

Let us know what you think of the show, and have a great week!

Links discussed in this episode:

What's the Deal With Cơm Tấm-Flavored Potato Chips? (Saigoneer

