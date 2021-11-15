Saigoneer Podcast: Riding on a Motorbike With Someone; Karaoke or Nightclub?

A new Saigoneer Podcast episode is out now!

We begin this week with Bánh Mì Banter (1:04), including some banter about an actual bánh mì and the hilarious incompetence of the Saigon Waterbus.

Then (10:52), we rate the wonders (and possible pitfalls) of riding around with someone on a motorbike — either as the driver or the passenger.

Finally, in This or That (32:46), we debate whether we'd prefer to spend a night out in a Saigon karaoke parlor, or a Saigon fruit-plates-on-the-table, Vinahouse-blasting nightclub.

