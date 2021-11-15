Saigoneer

Saigoneer Podcast: Riding on a Motorbike With Someone; Karaoke or Nightclub?

Monday, 15 November 2021.
Monday, 15 November 2021.

A new Saigoneer Podcast episode is out now!

We begin this week with Bánh Mì Banter (1:04), including some banter about an actual bánh mì and the hilarious incompetence of the Saigon Waterbus.

Then (10:52), we rate the wonders (and possible pitfalls) of riding around with someone on a motorbike — either as the driver or the passenger.

Finally, in This or That (32:46), we debate whether we'd prefer to spend a night out in a Saigon karaoke parlor, or a Saigon fruit-plates-on-the-table, Vinahouse-blasting nightclub.

Listen to this episode below, or subscribe via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or your preferred podcast platform.

Let us know what you think of the show, and have a great week!

Links related to the episode:

Bánh Mì Chả Cá - Bùi Thị Xuân

Garbology

