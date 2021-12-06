Saigoneer Podcast: Rating 'Bonjour Vietnam,' Plus Waterbus v. Metro

After a brief Covid-related break, we're back with a new episode!

We begin, as always, with Bánh Mì Banter (0:59).

Then (9:21), in 'We Rate Stuff,' we analyze the song 'Hello Vietnam,' which was originally composed in French by Marc Lavoine and called 'Bonjour Vietnam.' The English version performed by Quỳnh Anh is now best-known as the song played on VietJet flights, but the lyrics contain some rather outdated language that may come as a surprise.

Finally (31:30), in 'This or That,' we debate whether we'd prefer (in a true dream world) a Waterbus system that takes full advantage of Saigon's sprawling network of waterways, or a complete Saigon Metro system with all planned lines completed.

Listen to this episode below, or subscribe to the Saigoneer Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your preferred podcast platform.

Let us know what you think of the show, and have a great week!

Links discussed this week:

New armored dinosaur found in Chile had bizarre weaponized tail (CNN)

Ho Chi Minh City in coldest day since this year’ beginning (Tuoi Tre News)