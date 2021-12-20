Saigoneer Podcast: The (Brief) History of 'Day of Phở'; and Weddings or Rooftop Bars?

The last regular episode of the Saigoneer Podcast for 2021 is out now!

We begin this week with Bánh Mì Banter, before exploring the Day of Phở in our latest "That Time We..." segment. Created in 2018, this day celebrates arguably Vietnam's most famous dish — but what other delicacies are worthy of their own day?

Then, in "This or That," we debate whether we'd prefer to attend a standard Vietnamese wedding or a party at a glitzy Saigon rooftop bar.

Listen to the show below, or subscribe via Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

Links discussed in this episode:

Vietnam Officially Designates December 12 the Day of Pho

Public Bike Service Finally Launches in Saigon After Week of Delay