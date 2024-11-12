Keeping Cool in Thủ Đức With This Humble Abode’s Well-Ventilated Design

Thick multi-layer brick walls, shaded areas, water features, and natural ventilation allow this private home to stay cool amidst the city's stifling heat.

Nam House designed by CTA Architects emphasizes comfortable temperatures over stylistic flourishes or newfangled aesthetics. The result, as reported by Design Boom, is an austere but cozy dwelling that sets a good example for future development in the area.

The Thủ Đức home is divided into three main blocks. The front block containing the garage, bathroom, study, and one bedroom; the back block has two more bedrooms, a bathroom, and a laundry — both surrounded by a 250-millimeter, three-layer brick shell that absorbs sunlight but allows airflow for heat transfer. The open block between these two contains a dining and relaxation area that is open to sunlight and fresh air. The setup prioritizes privacy thanks to thick walls that shield against sound and conceal the open middle section.

In addition to this basic arrangement, subtle construction choices allow for further climate control. All rooms have at least two windows so cool breeze can replace stagnant warm air. The brick walls rely on raked motor joints that create shade and reduce heat absorption by 14–16% while Z-shaped shades integrated into doors and windows promote airflow to further cut down on thermal drafts during peak hours. Even the seemingly decorative water features contribute to keeping the home cool. A pleasant pond on the northeast side of the home brings average temperatures down from 6 to 8°C.

To casual observers, the house may seem to have been built as cost-efficiently and easily as possible with little concern for appearances. However, understanding the conscious construction choices allows us to admire functionalism as a style in and of itself. Being comfortable without egregious air-conditioning use as supported by humble natural materials is an admirable aesthetic.

Have a look at the photos, taken by Hiroyuki Oki below:

[Photos courtesy of CTA Architects]