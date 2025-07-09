In a D7 Residence, Natural Wood Textures Hark Back to Vietnam's Traditional Homes

During a new decade when architecture projects in Vietnam are increasingly looking towards the future and other influences outside the national boundaries for inspirations, Memories House decided to do the opposite by integrating old heirloom furniture and elements from the past into the living space.

Designed by Saigon-based Risou Architects, the Memories House project was completed in 2021 on a 250-square-meter plot of land in District 7. The residence features a living room and kitchen overlooking the garden on the ground floor, in addition to four bedrooms, and two dedicated spaces for reading and working.

According to the architects, Memories House was meant to be the nest for a three-generation family including the owners, their parents, and their children. To maximize the ease of movement for senior members of the households, their room is based on the ground floor with a door linking right into the kitchen and living area.

Natural lighting is also a prized resource that was consciously built into the blueprint. A series of windows, some spanning two floors, are in place to channel sunlight down the living area and into the reading nooks.

Across the interior design, sparks of modernism dot the overall nostalgic atmosphere brought about by extensive use of dark-toned wood that might bring to mind Indochinese architecture. The connection to past decades of Vietnamese traditional homes also comes in the little details like the poster bed in the grandparents’ chamber, complete with a mosquito net; or the curvaceous details on the balustrade; and the motifs featured on the kitchen tiles.

Another standout aspect of the house’s interior is its eclectic trove of vintage furniture, all of which were collected by the owners in the past decade. Their presence is an important part of Memories House and the architects made sure to seamlessly incorporate them into the abode’s space — it is a very thematic treatment as, after all, vintage furniture carries with it all the memories of past usage and previous owners.

Have a closer look at Memories House via the photos below:

Stone and wooden textures are employed throughout the inside spaces.

The kitchen and dining area overlooks the inner courtyard.

Modernist elements on the kitchen tiles.

The living room and small pond.

The bedroom for the senior family members evokes the charms of traditional homes.

A corner for audio enjoyment.

The corridor on the upper floor receives lots of natural sunlight.

The master bedroom.

The office.

A small reading corner overlooking the courtyard below.

Photos by Quang Trần via Risou Architects.