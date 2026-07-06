1992 Vietnam Through the Lens of French Photographer Raymond Depardon

After his Saigon trip in 1972, famed French photographer Raymond Depardon returned in 1992 to traverse the length of Vietnam.

Depardon’s 1992 visit yielded many incredible photos with people as the main subject. There isn’t one photo in the extensive collection that doesn’t feature a local in one way or another, be it a gaggle of laughing children in Hanoi or a pensive young teenager in Lâm Đồng province.

Through the French photojournalist’s lens, 1992 Hanoi doesn't appear that different than in 2017, at least when it comes to buildings and famous landmarks such as the Hoàn Kiếm Lake or the Old Quarter.

Have a gander at Raymond Depardon’s perspectives below:

Outside the general store on Tràng Tiền, Hanoi. Two Hanoian friends at the Thủy Tạ ice cream shop, Hanoi.

At a coal mine in Quảng Ninh. Two ladies wearing different styles of clothing in downtown Saigon.

Children play on top a tank carcass in Đông Hà, Quảng Trị. The Đồng Khởi-Lê Lợi intersection from the Continental Hotel Saigon.

Trying to take a nap on the North-South train. Outside the police kiosk at the Saigon Train Station.

Parked vehicles on the street. The exterior of Vinh Quang Cineplex on Pasteur Street.

Posing for a shot in Nha Trang. Vacationers in Hạ Long.

Hàng Bông, Hanoi. A street guitar shop in Hanoi.

Hanoi children in Lenin Park. A paper shop on Lương Văn Can Street, Hanoi.

A beach dip in Nha Trang. Locals in Nha Trang have a picnic by the sea.

Hàm Long, Hanoi. Vendors run after a train to sell refreshments.

A xích lô man reads while waiting for customers. A gas station in Xuân Lộc, Đồng Nai.

A cafe and makeup parlor in Lâm Đồng. At 30/4 Park in Saigon.

A fruit vendor in Lâm Đồng. An entire family squeezing into their seats on the cross-country train.