Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Vietnam » [Photos] On the Road in Quang Ngai in 1967

[Photos] On the Road in Quang Ngai in 1967

Details
Tuesday, 11 August 2020.
Written by Saigoneer.

Is nostalgia always a positive emotion? 

Invented by a Swiss physician in the 18th century, the word nostalgia was originally a clinical term meaning acute and painful homesickness. Viewed as a brain disorder, people were even said to die on account of nostalgia. Today, the word has evolved into describing a mostly positive desire to re-experience a place, person or event from the past. It's looked upon so favorably that nostalgia has even become a popular element in music, design, fashion and decor. There is no doubt that marketing agencies around the world throw it around in brainstorm meetings as an appealing buzzword.

One wonders what version of nostalgia the people in these photos would experience when reflecting back on their lives in Quảng Ngãi in 1967. US artillery officer Larry Solie was serving in the area, and his images reveal an economically disadvantaged region dusted with the detritus of war. Unpaved roads, bare feet, rickety transportation and arduous tasks to perform in the fields — life certainly appears difficult. Yet, amidst the challenges, people still smile, construct homes, sell sunglasses and peel bananas. It's impressive that people can look back on difficult times with a certain joy knowing they overcame them; it's more remarkable they can find happiness amidst them.

Have a look at the photos below:

[Photos via RedsVN]

Related Articles

in Vietnam

[Photos] A Walk on the Streets of Quaint 1966-1967 Da Nang

Like its namesake river, the Han Market remains a bustling destination attracting visitors and casual shoppers to the area today, just as it did decades ago.

in Vietnam

[Photos] Feel the Pulse of a Fast-Changing Vietnam in the 1990s

By the mid-1990's, Vietnam's astounding economic transformation was well underway.

in Vietnam

[Photos] Rare Black-and-White Images Showcase Vung Tau's Calm in the 1960s

Towns are never settled, their characters forever suffering wanderlust.

in Vietnam

Street Cred: The Fame and Shocking Death of Cải Lương Icon Thanh Nga

Fame, murder, sex and music — this story has it all. 

in Vietnam

[Illustrations] Everyday Life in 1923 Northern Vietnam Through 10 Rare Sketches

It was a simpler time in Vietnam 100 years ago — just people going about their life without a single phone in sight.

in Saigon

[Photos] 30 Film Photographs That Take You Back to 1965 Saigon

What draws viewers to the spectacle that is old photographs?

Partner Content

Video »

Saigon’s Homeless Dog Rescuer

Video »

Rooftop Concerts: Tiny Giant - 'Air'

Video »

Behind the Scenes with Saigon’s All-Vietnamese Orchestra”

Video »

A Cruise up the Saigon River
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved