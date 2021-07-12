[Photos] Da Lat's Charming Green Landscapes as Seen in 1969

The mountain escape was a thriving farming area long before the recent boom in organic produce.
As strict lockdowns play out across Vietnam, the idea of traveling can seem like a distant dream, though moving across the country is infinitely more imaginable than moving back in time. But with the help of collected photos, while we stay safely sequestered in our homes, we can embark on a journey back to 1969.
This collection of images taken by former US military officer Tom Petersen focuses on Da Lat's farm fields, as well as the central market and famous Cam Ly waterfall. The plethora of greenery depicted, along with the plenitude of flowers, helps explain how it became an agriculture hub today, as well as idyllic vacation destination.
Take a trip back to a less-crowded Da Lat below:
[Photos via RedsVN]