Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Literature » 'I Wander Alone' and 'Your Shirt Button,' Two Poems by Nguyễn Quang Thân

'I Wander Alone' and 'Your Shirt Button,' Two Poems by Nguyễn Quang Thân

Details
Monday, 24 February 2025.
Written by Paul Christiansen and Thi Nguyễn. Illustrations by Hannah Hoàng.

“You told me not to look at you, it’s silly / Yet I want to gnaw you the way I gnaw bread ... the pack of ravenous dogs looked at me with night sea eyes / I wish they could gnaw me piece by piece.”

The stories and novels of Nguyễn Quang Thân, a journalist by trade, have won numerous awards. He wrote screenplays and poetry and was married to the novelist Dạ Ngân. Ngân shared with Saigoneer that during their courtship, which was fictionalized in her novel An Insignificant Family, Thân wrote her nearly 100 letters. These letters often contained original poems addressed to her that were later published amongst his other writing. Born in 1936, he passed away in March 2017.

With the permission of Dạ Ngân, we are proud to share two of those poems, translated into English for the first time. They were both written in 1982, a time when the couple was separated: he lived in the north while she resided in the south. Read the English version below.

English translations by Thi Nguyễn and Paul Christiansen. The Vietnamese versions of the poems can be found in Người Khát Sống, published in 2018.

This article was originally published in 2019.

Related Articles

in Literature

Read Saigoneer's Literary Zine, Featuring 20 Works by Vietnamese Writers and Artists

In My Ear, Your Voice Still Flickering // Bên tai tôi, giọng người vẫn chờn vờn is a collection of work from twenty Vietnamese writers and artists released as part of the Miami Book Fair, one of ...

Paul Christiansen

in Literature

These 5 Vietnamese Poems Pay Homage to the Complexities of Local Fruits

Fruit and poetry: the two things I love most.

in Literature

'Con Ăn Cơm Chưa? | Have You Eaten Yet?' by Jessica Nguyen

it took me till my college years when saying “I love you” became a normal thing

in Literature

'My Father’s Bàng Tree': A Poem by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai

This poem is featured in Volume 1 of In My Ear, Your Voice Still Flickering // Bên tai tôi, giọng người vẫn chờn vờn, a three-part, bilingual collection of works by more than 20 Vietnamese artists and...

in Literature

18-Year-Old Alexandra Huynh Named US' Next National Youth Poet Laureate

The second-generation Vietnamese-American 18-year-old who considers poetry a matter of self-expression and social justice will help spread and advocate for poetry in America.

Paul Christiansen

in Literature

How Nam Cao Almost Ruined My Favorite Canal Cafe

Spoilers for an 80-year-old story that every student in the nation is required to read: the dog dies, the old man dies, his son's misfortunes show no sign of abetting. Simply, misery abounds at the en...

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2025 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved