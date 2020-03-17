[Photos] In a H'Mong Village, Harvest Time Is When Perseverance Pays Off

Tending to a crop takes dedication. Workers are subjected to early mornings, sore bodies and weary minds. However, after all the trials and tribulations, harvest time — the world over — is usually a time of great joy.
While traveling around Vietnam, getting out into the countryside provides some amazing insight into how agricultural communities in Vietnam have developed resilience, even in the face of harsh conditions.
The corn harvest comes only once (sometimes twice) a year to this village of ethnic H’Mong in the Central Highlands. Even with high rainfall, they often struggle with productivity in the fragile and malnourished mountain soils. As primary producers in a complex supply chain, the farmer’s income remains incredibly low and inconsistent.
Despite this fact, the joyful atmosphere around this flurry of noisy and chaotic work was hard to ignore, and it’s difficult not to get drawn into these kinds of events.
The older children try to help in whatever way they can. Most of the time, despite their best intentions, the younger ones just get in the way.