[Photos] In Yangon's Forsaken Amusement Park, Nature Finds Home in Decrepit Artifacts

Yangon Amusement Park was built in 1997 by the former military junta as a flashy distraction from their violent dictatorship.

After 15 years of operation, the park shut down about five years ago for unclear reasons. Since then, nature has reclaimed its place, and the attractions are in rapid decay, offering visitors a creepy but picturesque playground to explore.

The park’s future is uncertain, but it seems that the days for this peculiar place might be numbered, as there has been talk of razing the park to give birth to a brand new one.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, these scenes almost seem ordinary: why should anyone be in an amusement park anyway? These photos remind us of a time when families rode on carousels together and friends played games as a group.

Don't mess with Super Gorilla.

Back to the future.

Bumper car 2.0.

Looks like ice cream is out of stock.

Mission to space: postponed.

Beware of tigers.

The platform.

A haunted ride.

Fire alert!

Pirates of the Carribean.

Forever going up.

The jungle takes over.

An unemployed rocket.

Time machine.

A haven for broken games.

Top photo: the horsemen of the apocalypse.