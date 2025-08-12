Saigoneer

Huế's Palm-Sized Bánh Mì Chuột Is the Perfect Snack for Nibbling While Walking

Tuesday, 12 August 2025.
Written by Paul Christiansen. Photos by Alberto Prieto.

Huế's culinary landscape is designed for snacking. From bánh khoái to bánh bèo to chè bột lọc heo quay, many of the most popular and delicious dishes are served in small portions that work together collectively to fill one’s belly, but don’t get the job done on their own.

Saigoneer has theories for why portions in Huế are so small, including influence from imperial feasts that aimed to show off how many different, often exotic items one could fit on a table, with such lurid descriptions as orangutan lips and elephant feet. Alternatively, the snack-sized offerings can be a matter of practicality. Unlike in Saigon, where residents are often busy rushing between work, hobbies, and obligations, in sleepy Huế, folks might have more time to prepare and savor dishes in their kitchens. Thus, they are not buying heaping bowls of noodles or heavy plates from vendors, and instead picking up reasonable noshables to tide themselves over between meals.

This all leaves bánh mì in a precarious situation. The typical bánh mì constitutes more or less a full meal, and eating one during a food-filled tourism trip to Huế can mean foregoing all an appetizing serving of bánh nậm or bánh bột lọc. This represents a tragedy for any self-respecting foodie.

Thankfully, Huế has a solution in the form of a tiny sandwich: bánh mì chuột. The palm-sized sandwiches provide a pleasant few bites of bread that are filling without spoiling one’s appetite for further munchies meandering. The specific ingredients don’t differ greatly from the average Huế bánh mì, the familiar thịt xíu, pa-tê, fried egg, and pork, and even the intriguing but ultimately unsuccessful bột lọc. Expectedly, the chillies pack a bigger punch than one typically experiences in Saigon.

We have returned to a particular grouping of bánh mì chuột vendors operating at the far end of Đông Ba market. Surrounded by big baskets of tiny, warm bread and trays with the rudimentary fixings, for a mere VND5,000, we had quick and simple satisfaction enough to power our walk to the next food stall. Other spots exist in and around the city selling these ideal snacks, and we suggest making a little room for one the next time you are in Huế.

Bánh Mì Chuột

02 Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Phú Hoà Ward, Huế

