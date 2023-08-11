Saigoneer

Back Eat & Drink » Food Culture » Thanks for Your Order, Your Bún Will Arrive by Train in a Few Minutes

Thanks for Your Order, Your Bún Will Arrive by Train in a Few Minutes

Details
Friday, 11 August 2023.
Written by Uyên Đỗ. Photo: Alberto Prieto.

♫ And the bún mộc on the train goes round and round. Rolling down the track ♫

Lyrics to made-up nursery rhymes would spring to mind whenever the miniature engine, hauling assorted food and drinks as freight, passed by our table. A replica steam locomotive that once ran in North America in the 19th century, this model train traverses a much more humble distance than its real-life counterpart.

The WW&FRy No.9 is an actual steam locomotive in Maine. This model is one out of four trains that the restaurant uses to deliver food.

Its entire journey circles around a 15-meter track surrounded by dioramas of iconic landmarks and figures from around the world. Here, a colorful St. Peterburg-styled cathedral is a neighbor to a Japanese minka and an American farmhouse.

The track layout.

The little train, naturally, is the star of The Train Restaurant, a quirky railroad-themed bistro situated in the heart of Phú Mỹ Hưng, District 7. The owners, husband-wife duo Maxime Godin-Murphy and Nguyễn Thị Thêu, spent half of their 2022 gallivanting through nine European countries with their kids. The trip was made almost entirely by riding Europe’s extensive railway network.

“We love traveling by train,” Maxime says with a grin. “It's one of the best ways to travel the world because we can see each country’s landscape better than by flight.” It’s a sentiment that Saigoneer wholeheartedly agrees with.

The entirety of the dioramas took three weeks to put together.

Their journey took an unexpected turn when they arrived in Prague. “There was a very beautiful train restaurant,” he recalls, “and it was one of the family activities that we were recommended to do, so we wanted to go see that. We ended up really enjoying our time there with the kid and we decided to bring the concept to Vietnam.” 

Two suitcases packed with train models from Paris and three weeks of assembly later, The Train Restaurant was ready to embark on its maiden voyage.

Dishes are placed on train cars and carried directly to the diners using a remote control.

The open-space bistro is inundated in a hodgepodge of railway memorabilia — tables covered with vintage articles, a snapshot of the North-South line trailing by the coast, and an engine-shaped menu that casually dispenses existential wisdom: “Life is a train, get on board.”

P/s: This worksheet is deceptively hard. Please email Saigoneer if you manage to find all the 10 differences.

Small world. Big menu.

While the restaurant’s main attraction is its method of delivery, its food selections are also surprisingly delectable. “The idea is to keep people in a traveling mood,” he explains. The couple had picked out dishes from 10 different countries to represent a culinary passport, sampling casual street food like Korean tteokbokki and German currywurst.

We ordered a bowl of poutine and bún mộc, which were extra special, as they are food that originally hails from the couple’s respective hometown in Québec and Kim Sơn. The saucy, cheesy poutine and warm, brothy bún mộc are a nice reminder to always carry a piece of home even when you’re trotting the globe.

Being soggy might be antithesis to the concept of fries, but gravy-drenched poutine perseveres regardless.

A hearty bún with this much mộc in this economy? We didn't think we would find this at a train restaurant, but we did.

The Train Restaurant is a popular destination for families with young children, but we can't help but be giddy as the train makes laps around our dining scape. There's something about being surrounded by a miniature world, eating fries and coloring worksheets as grown-ups that sparks childlike wonder. So in a world that moves too fast, take a delightful detour from the ordinary, take a bite from a toy train, it might be the trip you never knew you needed. 

The Train Restaurant is open everyday from 8am to 10pm at 41 Nội khu Hưng Phước 1 Street, District 7, HCMC.

Related Articles

in Parks & Rec

Tiny Tracks, Big Passion: Inside the Miniature World of Vietnam's Model Train Enthusiasts

“When you turn it on, the train is not only moving, but it can make sounds too. The sounds are so authentic that when I listen to it, I feel like I am sitting on a real train right now,” Minh Tú, a Sa...

in Music & Arts

A Mosaic of Vietnam's Landscapes Through the Windows of the North-South Train

Traveling on the Reunification Express from Saigon to Hanoi feels like a ride through history and time.

in Hanoi

Glide Over Hanoi in the Calmness of the Cát Linh-Hà Đông Metro Line

In many countries, urban metros are a mundane convenience — so ordinary that their users often take them for granted. But until the birth of Hanoi’s Cát Linh-Hà Đông Metro Line, residents of Vietnam h...

in Saigon

In a D6 Hẻm, Saigon's Last Remaining Broom-Making 'Village'

Nestled in a hẻm on Phạm Phú Thứ Street, District 6 is Saigon’s last remaining broom-making village.

Chris Humphrey

in Travel

The Majesty of Crossing Myanmar on Colonial-Era Trains

Whether on the slow train carving its way through the Shan Hills near Kalaw, the Mandalay to Yangon Express, or the 4am train to Hsipaw that crosses the great Goteik Viaduct, traversing Myanmar on gri...

in Saigon

All Aboard Bus 146, Home of Plushies, Rubber Chickens and a Side of Humanity

“Cute” doesn’t seem like a fitting descriptor for any mode of public transport, but a bus in Saigon is driving straight into the heart of Saigoneers for being the quintessence of “smotheringly ad...

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2023 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved