Pizza 4P's to Expand to the US With First Flagship Location in New York

Friday, 03 October 2025.
If you’re roaming around New York but suddenly hanker for a bite of familiar salmon miso pizza taste, you might be in luck this year.

Pizza 4P’s, Saigon’s own homegrown pizza brand, is reportedly in the process of expanding to the US market. According to Insider Retail, the Japanese-Italian fusion pizza chain will open the first US location in Brooklyn, New York. An exact address is not made available at the time of writing.

To facilitate the launch, Pizza 4P’s has put up a job posting seeking a General Manager to oversee the Brooklyn restaurant’s operations.

This move will mark the first time the chain ventures outside of Asia, after having branched out in several countries in the continent, including Cambodia, Japan, Indonesia, and India.

At the moment, 4P’s is running 35 locations in Vietnam, 2 in Cambodia and 1 each in Indonesia, India, and Japan.

Beginning in 2011 with a cozy location in District 1 of Saigon serving homemade pizzas with unique flavors, Pizza 4P’s quickly gained a following for its farm-to-table ingredients and higher-end pizza experience, a different offering to the city’s fast-casual pizza chains at the time.

[Photo via Dân Trí]

