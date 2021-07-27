What Happens When Artists Turn a Fishing Village Into Their Canvas?

Imagine if your home village was suddently transformed into a giant canvas for murals.
Back in 2017, Tam Thanh Commune in Tam Ky City of Quang Nam Province was turned into an "art village" after volunteers from the Tam Ky Municipal People's Committee and the Korea Foundation pained colorful murals on over 100 houses.
Under a program called Art for a Better Community, the coastal commune became a tourist attraction thanks to its beautiful, varied artwork, which depicts everything from traditional scenes of Vietnam to flora and fauna such as sunflowers and penguins.
At the time, Voice of Vietnam reported that the locality followed up the home murals by painting over 100 coracle boats and creating a 1.5-kilometer-long "boat road." While other places have also pursued murals since, Tam Thanh can be considered Vietnam's original "mural village." Visit the sun-soaked, kaleidoscopic commune below.