Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Music & Art » What Happens When Artists Turn a Fishing Village Into Their Canvas?

What Happens When Artists Turn a Fishing Village Into Their Canvas?

Details
Tuesday, 27 July 2021.
Written by Adrien Jean. Photos by Adrien Jean.

Imagine if your home village was suddently transformed into a giant canvas for murals.

Back in 2017, Tam Thanh Commune in Tam Ky City of Quang Nam Province was turned into an "art village" after volunteers from the Tam Ky Municipal People's Committee and the Korea Foundation pained colorful murals on over 100 houses.

Residents eat amidst a mural of a woman holding a lotus.

Under a program called Art for a Better Community, the coastal commune became a tourist attraction thanks to its beautiful, varied artwork, which depicts everything from traditional scenes of Vietnam to flora and fauna such as sunflowers and penguins.

Coffee on the beach.

At the time, Voice of Vietnam reported that the locality followed up the home murals by painting over 100 coracle boats and creating a 1.5-kilometer-long "boat road." While other places have also pursued murals since, Tam Thanh can be considered Vietnam's original "mural village." Visit the sun-soaked, kaleidoscopic commune below.

A house and its painted counterpart.

The old woman and the net.

A curiously placed dog.

From sea to sky.

Welcome to Tam Thanh.

Are you on the light side, or the dark side?

Balloons and umbrellas.

The art of fishing.

Penguins and a banana — what more do you need?

Nap time at the lotus pond.

Giant turtle vs. the orcas.

The lost empire.

Hunters at work.

Việt Nam Vô Địch!

Related Articles

in Music & Arts

A Mosaic of Vietnam's Landscapes Through the Windows of the North-South Train

Traveling on the Reunification Express from Saigon to Hanoi feels like a ride through history and time.

in Travel

With Summer Comes a Glorious Lotus Harvest Season in Hoi An

The farmers we met in these fields near Hoi An have been working their lotus farms since the end of the 1970s. The area has been a hub of lotus production in the decades since.

in Travel

A Day in the Life of Madame Xuân, Hoi An's 85-Year-Old Vegetable Vendor

She is not famous but has silently become a part of Hoi An’s cultural beauty for years.

in Culture

A Night With Kim Lee, the Only Vietnamese Drag Queen in Poland

There are only around 30 drag queens in Poland, and just one of them has Vietnamese roots: Kim Lee.

in Vietnam

As Science Advances and Stigma Fades, Quy Hoa Leprosy Village Seems Frozen in Time

Many of the images conjured by the word leprosy (bệnh phong) can be unsettling to some. Yet, the misunderstood disease exposes the capacity for human care and empathy. Quy Nhon’s Quy Hoà lep...

in Culture

At Huyen Trang Pagoda, Spirituality, Charity Campaigns and a Home for Stray Kittens

Huynh Tan Phat, spanning many kilometers paralleling the river in District 7, is typical of many bustling streets, filled with the cacophonous rhythms of Saigon. However, cross the bridge at Pham...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved