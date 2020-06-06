Saigon Begins Redesigning Park Project in Front of Opera House

When complete, the 1,300-square-meter area will feature trees, vegetation, grass and pathways for communal use.

On June 5, beautification officially began on the plot of land in front of the Saigon Opera House, which recently became usable again after metro line construction fencing was removed after years of work.

The improvement of what was formerly known as Lam Son Park will be undertaken by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning in collaboration with the University of Architecture, Department of Transport and Department of Construction.

The park, which sits at the nexus of Le Loi, Dong Khoi and Nguyen Hue, will also feature lighting displays and an automatic watering system. It will stretch to the lotus statue on the walking street, which was unveiled late last year.

The establishment of the park was made possible by the competition of construction work on the metro line below. The area had previously been boarded up for six years and was officially returned to the Department of Transportation by April 30.

[Images via Trung Tam Bao Ho Chi Minh City]