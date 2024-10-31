Saigon's Next Top 5 Congested Streets Are Announced. Here Are the Winners.

Local streets are buckling under the pressure of Saigon's ever-increasing population density, here are the city's most frequently jammed roads, according to the municipal Department of Transportation.

Nguyễn Tất Thành Street. Photo via Tuổi Trẻ.

Connecting Districts 4 and 7, Nguyễn Tất Thành Street has experienced 811 traffic jams in the first nine months of the year, making it Saigon's most congested road, according to the HCMC Department of Transportation.

The current figure places Nguyễn Tất Thành Street on pace to beat its city-leading 978 traffic jams last year, according to Tuổi Trẻ. Serving as a major route for those from the southern part of the city entering and leaving downtown, the 3-kilometer road suffers morning and evening rush hour traffic.

Observers note that drivers on Nguyễn Tất Thành frequently ignore traffic rules and ride on the curb, impacting local businesses and nearby homes. The road currently operates at 140% capacity, meaning any minor accident causes further congestion chaos. Rainy season and periods when schools are in session make matters even worse.

The situation for Nguyễn Tất Thành is similar for the rest of the city's most traffic-prone areas. Specifically, in the first nine months of the year, Xô Viết Nghệ-Tĩnh has experienced 615 traffic jams; the Đinh Bộ Lĩnh-Bạch Đằng intersection has had 588; Trường Chinh Street between Âu Cơ Street and Tân Kỳ Tân Quý Street has had 569 and the An Phú intersection has had 554.

Regular traffic observed on Nguyễn Tất Thành Street. Photo via Tuổi Trẻ.

Remedies for the curb-clogging commotion have been proposed, but currently, no solutions are in sight. The most recent plan put forth in 2015 proposed expanding the road from the four-lane road's current width of 14 meters to 37 or 46 meters, depending on the section. Unfortunately, delays and funding issues have thwarted the approved plan. Smaller measures such as banning large trucks and parking have proved ineffective.

A variety of street-widening proposals have also been put forth for some of the most affected areas, though citizens are acclimated to inaction. In the meantime, officials are pushing the use of apps, websites, and digital signs to share information about traffic conditions that can influence drivers' plans.

In addition to the previously noted causes of congestion, Saigon's growing number of drivers, particularly cars, is making the situation worse. The city is home to over 8.4 million motorbikes and one million cars, an increase of more than five million over the past 15 years. This year alone, car registrations have risen by 7% and motorbike registrations by 4.5%.