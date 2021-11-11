[Photos] VTN's Stunning Bamboo Restaurant on the Edge of Cúc Phương National Park

Saigoneer

Thursday, 11 November 2021.
Floating on emerald water amid lush foliage-covered hilltops, the structure could pass for the setting of a fantasy novel.

ArchDaily shares another stunner from Vo Trong Nghia Architects, this time along the foothills of Cuc Phuong National Park. Vedana Restaurant is part of a resort of the same name, and is the centerpiece of the property, both visually and geographically.

According to the site's description, the three-gabled circular bamboo roof spans 1,050 square meters, and features two ring-shaped structures with a domed roof on top. At 16 meters tall, this is the firm's tallest bamboo structure yet, while the overall design is inspired by traditional architecture. 

The spacious, open-air restaurant sits next to an artificial lake, which helps to cool the area amid northern Vietnam's stifling summers. Diners can look out to views of the lake, mountains and some of the 15,000 trees planted around the property. 

Take a look at this distinct creation below:

[Photos by Hiroyuki Oki via ArchDaily]

