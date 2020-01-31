Saigoneer

Two Vietnam Poems by Hoa Nguyen, Inspired by Saigon Ghost Stories

Two Vietnam Poems by Hoa Nguyen, Inspired by Saigon Ghost Stories

Details
Friday, 31 January 2020.
Written by Hoa Nguyen. Illustration by Hannah Hoang.

Vietnam Ghost Story: High School Clock Tower and Vietnam Ghost Story: Towers of District 5

Editor's note: Hoa Nguyen was born in the Mekong Delta and raised in the United States. Saigoneer met Hoa during her first return trip to Vietnam in 2018, and she shares that these poems from her forthcoming book were inspired by a Saigoneer Podcast episode focused on Vietnamese ghost stories

Hoa Nguyen is the author of several books of poetry, including Red JuiceViolet Energy Ingots, and, from Wave Books, A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure, coming in April 2021. She is the recipient of a 2019 Pushcart Prize and a nominee for the 2020 Neustadt International Prize for Literature. 

