Saigoneer

Back Society » Sports » [Video] Meet Ta Anh Dung, Tao Dan Park's One-Legged Martial Arts Master

[Video] Meet Ta Anh Dung, Tao Dan Park's One-Legged Martial Arts Master

Details
Thursday, 20 February 2020.
Written by Saigoneer.

As one of Saigon’s few remaining green spaces, Tao Dan Park is a choice location for athletic city dwellers to hone fitness skills, catch some fresh air or relish the coolness of the park’s extensive canopy.

If you’re a frequent visitor of Tao Dan, you might have crossed paths with a martial artist who can usually be spotted doing pushups, engaging in graceful sword dances or coaching students — all on one leg and his trusty crutch.

The man is 60-year-old Ta Anh Dung, one of Saigon’s most prominent masters of the Kim Ke Tay Son Nhan discipline, a traditional Vietnamese martial art. Dung became an amputee when he was 21 while working on a fishing boat. He had an accident, and a delay in medical treatment led to necrosis and eventually amputation of his left leg from the knee down.

At first, the injury shocked him, he tells Saigoneer. But eventually, he made peace with it and started picking his life up: “The lost leg couldn’t grow back, but I have to continue my life.”

Dung’s father is martial arts master Ta Anh Dang, so the traditional form of physical art has been part of his life since he was young. In 1988, he came across a martial art class of the Kim Ke Tay Son Nhan school held by Master Dang Van Anh, and the childhood connection with his father and the passion for the art form compelled Dung to sign up.

Flash forward a few decades, and Dung got his martial arts qualification when he was 39 and has been teaching since. His students come from a diverse range of backgrounds: from local to foreign, from young children to adults, from soldiers to lawyers.

Apart from martial arts, Dung is also a multi-disciplinary sports fan who participates in swimming, cycling, marathons and more. He is a six-time competitor in Saigon’s annual marathon run.

Hear Dung’s life story in a video feature produced by Saigoneer below:

Related Articles

in Sports

2 Fans Fly to the Philippines With 60kg of Food for Vietnam's Female Football Team

Wholesome.

in Sports

Coach Park Hang-Seo Dedicates $100,000 in Prize Money to Develop Vietnam Football

Coach Park Hang-seo and the national team have been the recipients of many monetary prizes after achieving the gold medal for the recently concluded AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last Saturday.

in Sports

Coach Park Hang-Seo Extends Contract With Vietnam Football Federation

Good news for Vietnamese football fans!

in Sports

Delay Threat Still Looms Over AFC U-23 Final as Heavy Snow Blankets China

There’s still a chance that heavy snowfall might affect the schedule of today’s Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 final match.

in Sports

In a D5 Gym, a Soft-Spoken Muay Thai Legend Trains Future Fighters

I first encountered Muay Thai on a photo assignment in Bangkok a number of years ago, and this graceful, devastatingly lethal martial art has piqued my curiosity ever since. After returning to the Uni...

in Sports

It's Official: Vietnam Beats Qatar, Advances to Final of AFC U-23 Cup

Un-f*cking-believable!

Partner Content

Video »

Meet Ta Anh Dung, The One Legged Martial Arts Master of Tao Dan Park

Video »

One Night at Epizode, Vietnam’s Largest Island Music Festival

Video »

Rooftop Concerts: Limebócx – 'Yêu Nhau (Qua Cầu Gió Bay)

Video »

A Look Back at This Year's Basketball Season
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved