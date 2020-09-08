[Photos] Inside the Dust-Covered World of Ninh Van's Traditional Stone Carvers

It's a rare treat to see generations of skill in person.
Earlier this year, I traveled to Ninh Binh from Hanoi for four days. I was resting in my hotel room one night after climbing up Hang Múa and happened to see a Việt Nam News short documentary video about famous stone carvers in a nearby village called Ninh Van. I was fascinated by it, and decided to explore Ninh Van and its stone carvers the next day.
The taxi ride to Ninh Van took 15 minutes, and I saw a lot of carvers working in every store and factory as I walked around after arriving.
I was prepared for all of the dust from the carving on the main street, and I spotted one place with about seven carvers working from the street. I took a few photos, and I was not prepared for the owner to offer me hot tea as he welcomed me inside. I joined him without any hesitation.
I told him I’m deaf, which he understood quickly, and I observed the workers, who were passionately focused on the stones. He told me that his only son is a teenager, and that he is very talented. All of the workers accurately carved on the stones, and I was amazed by their technique. Check out their skill through my photos below.