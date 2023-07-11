Saigoneer

BackArts & Culture » Music & Art » Ukiyo Concert to Bring Iconic Scores of Makoto Shinkai Movies to Life This July

Ukiyo Concert to Bring Iconic Scores of Makoto Shinkai Movies to Life This July

Details
Tuesday, 11 July 2023.
Written by Saigoneer. Images courtesy of 8 the Theatre.

This month, fans of Japanese auteur Makoto Shinkai will have a rare opportunity to watch the soundtracks of his hit movies come alive during three concerts in Saigon and Hanoi.

Ukiyo Concert is a project by music collective 8 the Theatre, a group of young musicians and music lovers based in Hanoi who came together to organize live performances for Vietnamese youths. Ukiyo takes inspiration from the Japanese word meaning “transient world,” depicting the urban lifestyle and culture of Edo-period Japan.

Seeking to lionize the music from Japanese anime, Ukiyo Concert commenced in April this year with the first edition featuring the score of anime series Your Lie in April. This July, Ukiyo is returning with Ukiyo Chapter 2: Biên Giới Ước Mơ (On the Perimeter of Dreams) over two nights in Hanoi and one night in Saigon of music from Makoto Shinkai’s movies.

According to 8 the Theatre, Ukiyo Chapter 2 will showcase 16 musicians on eight different instruments, performing beloved tracks like ‘Dream Lantern’ from Your Name, the titular ‘Suzume’ theme song from Suzume no Tojimari, ‘Grand Escape’ from Weathering With You, and more.

Makoto Shinkai has been a household name among anime fans in Vietnam ever since his feature film 5 Centimeters per Second became a sleeper hit in Vietnam in 2007. It took until 2016, when Your Name was released, for Shinkai and the music of Japanese band RADWIMPS to turn into a breakout global phenomenon. Since then, the band has continued to collaborate with Shinkai on Weathering With You and Suzume no Tojimari, creating a distinct sound that’s instantly recognizable for Shinkai films.

The works of RADWIMPS will naturally be the focal point of Ukiyo Chapter 2 too as the stage artists will take listeners on a journey through time with Mitsuha and Taki, across the borders of the Earth and the sky with Hokada and Hina, and over inter-dimensional spaces with Suzume and Souta.

Ukiyo Chap 2: On the Perimeter of Dreams will take place in Hanoi at the Âu Cơ Theater on July 14 and 15 and in Saigon on July 21. For more information on how to buy tickets, visit the 8 the Theatre website here.

Related Articles

in Music & Arts

Hem Hem Lights up Saigon With the Electrifying Riffs of Japanese Ska

The cheerful ska tunes combined with insanely energetic and quirky dance moves packed every inch of the indoor space of Indika with heat and pure joy.

in Music & Arts

How LiveSpace, a New Music Initiative, Aims to Nurture Vietnam's Indie Musicians

A new joint initiative towards a more realized musical landscape extends the commitment of some of Vietnam’s key cultural players.

in Music & Arts

8 the Theatre Refreshes Jazz With Music by Young People for Young People

What are you doing at 8pm?

in Music & Arts

A Series of Live Sessions That Add a Classical Flair to Pop Favorites

Continuing with their goal to bring to the table a different musical experience, 8 the Theatre returns this month with a new project to combine classical music with a contemporary stage.

in Music & Arts

Bamboo Dance, Folk Tunes, and Fiery Guitar: The Spectable Behind Dzung's New Live EP

Following his critically acclaimed latest album "Dzanca," progressive metal guitarist Dzung is gearing up for the release of a special EP that chronicles his full live set at HOZO music festival takin...

in Music & Arts

Indie Meets Classical in a New Rendition of 'Tôi và Em' by Pink Frog

In the company of three violins, a cello, and a double bass, Pink Frog delivers a version of ‘Tôi và Em’ that is even sweeter than the original.

Partner Content

in Partner Content

Novotel Phu Quoc Makes Family Vacations Stress-Free this Summer

Vacations should be a time to rest, recharge and create unforgettable experiences with loved ones. The devil is in the details, however — planning transportation, meals and activities is far from rela...

in Partner Content

The Pizza Industry’s “Steve Jobs” Comes to Vietnam

From a small restaurant with only one oven in the basement of Syktyvkar in Russia's far north, Dodo has become the fastest-growing pizza chain in the world. It now has its sights set on Vietnam.

Urbanist Network Logo
 
SaigoneerSài·gòn·eerSaigoneer한글판Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2023 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved