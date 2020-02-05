Saigoneer

Back Society » Architecture » [Photos] A Hoi An Family Brings a Touch of Their Hometown to Da Nang

[Photos] A Hoi An Family Brings a Touch of Their Hometown to Da Nang

Details
Wednesday, 05 February 2020.
Written by Saigoneer.

KHE House, designed by K.A.N Studio, captures the nostalgia of a Hoi An family living in Da Nang, just three kilometers from their hometown.

According to ArchDaily, the design team's primary concept was to portray the warmth, affection and gentleness of people from Hoi An. These aspects are portrayed in numerous design features of the house.

The red tiles, yellow colors, lights and interior space bring out harmonious memories accumulated over time, along with a unique character.

Another key objective of the team was for the house to suit the surrounding environment. Specifically, the two main elements they took into consideration were light and wind.

The layout of the rooms and windows were all targeted to maximize natural light into the house to eliminate the need for artificial light during the day. Additionally, the house's advantageous location allows for the southeast wind to cool the structure naturally through the sliding door system.

Take a closer look at the house below:

[Photos by Quang Dam via ArchDaily

Related Articles

in Architecture

[Photos] A Dreamy Da Nang House to Nurture Future Generations in Nature

Named after Chi and Vi, the daughters of the owners of the house, Chivihouse is the brainchild of the architects at Hinz Studio, based in Saigon and Da Nang.

in Architecture

[Photos] Phu Nhuan's Piet Mondrian-Inspired Tube House

With a touch of bright colors as accents, a local architecture firm managed to make this Saigon tube house stand out from its dull and rigid neighbors in the vicinity.

in Architecture

[Photos] An Open, Airy Home in Da Nang to Ward off Past Claustrophobia

Architects in Da Nang transformed a standard 100-square-meter plot of land into a simple, cozy home for a young couple.

in Architecture

[Photos] In Da Nang, a Symmetrical Twin House for Two Close Friends

Have you ever loved a friend so much that you build a house to cohabitate with him and his family?

in Architecture

[Photos] Local Architects Create Modular Rest Stop Amid Nghe An's Tea Oasis

Instead of making over an old apartment or creating towering domes out of bamboo to exercise their creative muscles, a local architecture firm decided to create an abstract “gazebo” out of modula...

in Architecture

[Photos] Spicing up the Typical Saigon Tube House With Geometry and Unusual Colors

The tube house is Saigon’s idiosyncratic architectural feature, but at times, their design can be woefully repetitive and uninspiring. Which makes them the perfect canvas for architects to exercise th...

Partner Content

Video »

Rooftop Concerts: Limebócx – 'Yêu Nhau (Qua Cầu Gió Bay)

Video »

A Look Back at This Year's Basketball Season

Video »

The Colorful Exuberance of Saigon's VietPride Parade 2019

Video »

Sidewalk Barbers: A Glimpse of Old Saigon
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved