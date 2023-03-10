Saigoneer

Wander Through the Streets of the Old Quarter in 1995 Hanoi

Friday, 10 March 2023.
Written by Saigoneer.

What do you miss most about the 1990s?

Is it the jean-on-jean fashion, the distinct lack of air pollution, or the childhood snacks and toys that have more or less gone extinct? While roaming the neighborhoods of central Hanoi, a Swedish tourist by the name of Per Lander snapped these black-and-white shots of the capital on an unremarkable day. Without the fanfare of Tết or the Christmas season, these scenes of the city stand out for their pure urban rhythm and are great nostalgia fodder.

Have a closer look below:

Nguyễn Siêu Street.

An old man selling used glasses and a street vendor grilling chả.

A trà đá stall and shops.

Shoe shop on Hàng Dầu Street.

Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục.

Driving through Hàng Gà.

Honda Cubs are prevalent.

Bamboo for sale on Hàng Gà Street.

Local students at the end of a school day.

Phố Cầu Gỗ.

[Photos via Redsvn]

