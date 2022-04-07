[Photos] A Journey Back in Time Through Northern Vietnam Around 1900

Vietnam is certainly a country looking to the future, but sometimes it's worth looking back at the past as well.
With an old building in Hanoi making the news this week, it's as good a time as any to consider previous decades. Redsvn recently shared a set of photos taken by an unidentified photographer from across the northern region around the year 1900.
Hanoi's Old Quarter is recognizable thanks to its low-slung shophouses, many of which remain today in various stages of disrepair. But other areas are completely unrecognizable.
A street in Hanoi's Old Quarter. The traffic and fashion are certainly different, but the buildings wouldn't look out of place today.
A village on the outskirts of Hanoi.
Buildings along Hoàn Kiếm Lake.
Hoàn Kiếm Lake looking a bit less crowded than today. Tháp Rùa can be seen in the background.
A water wheel outside of Hanoi.
Hanging out with enormous birds in Hanoi's Botanical Gardens.
A buffalo being bathed in rural Hanoi.
Taking water from a temple well.
A snapshot of Bưởi village, which was famous for its production of dó paper.
Karsts in Kỳ Lừa, Lạng Sơn Province.
The Bắc Ninh Citadel.
A large French building along the railway in Bắc Ninh.
Fishermen pulling in nets at Hải Phòng's Đồ Sơn beach.