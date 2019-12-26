VietJet Launches 3 New Routes From Da Nang to Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore

The new routes could be beneficial for Da Nang's tourism revenue.

According to The Saigon Times, VietJet will open three direct flights linking Da Nang to Hong Kong, Taipei and Singapore, adding three more daily flights to their schedule.

The Da Nang–Taipei route began operation on December 19. The daily flight leaves Da Nang Airport at 10:50am and arrives at Taoyuan International Airport after approximately four hours of flying. The return flight departs from Taipei at 3:30pm.

The route connecting the coastal city to Singapore officially went into operation on December 20 with two hours and 40 minutes of flying per leg. The daily flight takes off from Da Nang at 12:20pm, and the return flight departs from Singapore at 10:55am.

The Da Nang – Hong Kng flight is the shortest of the three new routes, at one hour of 45 minutes in length. The plane takes off at 12:45pm from Da Nang and the return flight departs from Hong Kong at 5:20pm. These additions increase VietJet's current number of Da Nang routes to 12. All of these flights use either the Airbus A320 or A321.

VietJet also launched its first direct flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Pattaya on December 23. On the same day, Taiwan's international airline, Eva Air, launched a new direct route from Taipei to Da Nang.